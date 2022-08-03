The Progressive Corporation (PGR) plunged -0.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $112.89, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.035 and dropped to $112.36 before settling in for the closing price of $113.26. Within the past 52 weeks, PGR’s price has moved between $88.05 and $122.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 15.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.40%. With a float of $583.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 63,021. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 558 shares at a rate of $112.94, taking the stock ownership to the 38,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,067 for $112.59, making the entire transaction worth $120,134. This insider now owns 31,321 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.32% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The latest stats from [The Progressive Corporation, PGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was inferior to 2.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $116.20. The third major resistance level sits at $117.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.35.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.09 billion based on 584,878K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,702 M and income totals 3,351 M. The company made 11,519 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -542,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.