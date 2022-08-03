Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) volume exceeds 2.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $26.64, down -6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.00 and dropped to $25.20 before settling in for the closing price of $27.06. Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has traded in a range of $21.56-$34.00.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 762.60%. With a float of $165.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.60 million.

The firm has a total of 9450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.96, operating margin of +6.02, and the pretax margin is +6.14.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 57,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $28.68, taking the stock ownership to the 157,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s President, CEO sold 47,031 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,504,992. This insider now owns 249,381 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 22.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.70% during the next five years compared to 49.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Univar Solutions Inc., UNVR], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.65. The third major resistance level sits at $28.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.89.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.15 billion has total of 169,232K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,536 M in contrast with the sum of 460,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,883 M and last quarter income was 180,800 K.