Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) volume exceeds 3.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 02, 2022, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) opened at $36.85, lower -2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.89 and dropped to $35.85 before settling in for the closing price of $36.90. Price fluctuations for WY have ranged from $31.68 to $42.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 225.80% at the time writing. With a float of $742.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $747.51 million.

The firm has a total of 9214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.85, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +25.56 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], we can find that recorded value of 3.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.24. The third major resistance level sits at $37.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.48.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are currently 744,498K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,201 M according to its annual income of 2,607 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,973 M and its income totaled 788,000 K.