Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) soared 1.37 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 02, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $62.58, that was 1.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.145 and dropped to $62.30 before settling in for the closing price of $63.54. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $107.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $105.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 37,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $94.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for $91.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,836,545. This insider now owns 394,429 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.60 in the near term. At $66.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.91.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 115,965K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.45 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 953,330 K while its last quarter net income were -183,320 K.