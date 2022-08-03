YUM (Yum! Brands Inc.) dropped -0.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $122.44, down -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.04 and dropped to $121.78 before settling in for the closing price of $122.74. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has traded in a range of $108.37-$139.85.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.10%. With a float of $284.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.00 million.

The firm has a total of 36000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +25.43.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 183,596. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,433 shares at a rate of $128.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,452 for $132.01, making the entire transaction worth $191,679. This insider now owns 19,166 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.41% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 72.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $122.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $123.58. The third major resistance level sits at $124.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.33.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.25 billion has total of 285,164K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,584 M in contrast with the sum of 1,575 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,547 M and last quarter income was 399,000 K.