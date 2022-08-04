$1.15M in average volume shows that GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is heading in the right direction

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $52.50, up 4.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.99 and dropped to $51.22 before settling in for the closing price of $49.77. Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has traded in a range of $38.08-$105.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 589.30%. With a float of $107.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.19, operating margin of +3.20, and the pretax margin is +1.93.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of GXO Logistics Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 311,814,900. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,447,500 shares at a rate of $57.24, taking the stock ownership to the 6,468,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Director sold 5,447,500 for $57.24, making the entire transaction worth $311,814,900. This insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in total.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 589.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.99 in the near term. At $53.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.34. The third support level lies at $49.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.74 billion has total of 114,856K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,940 M in contrast with the sum of 153,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,083 M and last quarter income was 37,000 K.