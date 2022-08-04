1.79% volatility in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 03, 2022, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) trading session started at the price of $97.55, that was 0.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.29 and dropped to $95.825 before settling in for the closing price of $98.05. A 52-week range for ED has been $71.52 – $101.12.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $353.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13871 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +20.48, and the pretax margin is +10.11.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 7,922. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 80 shares at a rate of $99.03, taking the stock ownership to the 18,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 80 for $95.56, making the entire transaction worth $7,645. This insider now owns 18,138 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.48) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.17% during the next five years compared to -1.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 79.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.99 in the near term. At $99.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.05.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are 354,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.50 billion. As of now, sales total 13,676 M while income totals 1,346 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,060 M while its last quarter net income were 602,000 K.