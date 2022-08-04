13.49% volatility in My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2266, soaring 5.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.2201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, MYSZ’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $22.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.98 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of My Size Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 13.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 2,305,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $23,000. This insider now owns 2,390,000 shares in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4602. However, in the short run, My Size Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2933. Second resistance stands at $0.3466. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1135.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.76 million based on 25,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130 K and income totals -10,520 K. The company made 400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.