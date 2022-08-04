Search
admin
admin

13.49% volatility in My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2266, soaring 5.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.2201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, MYSZ’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.97.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $22.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.98 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of My Size Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 13.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 2,305,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $23,000. This insider now owns 2,390,000 shares in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4602. However, in the short run, My Size Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2933. Second resistance stands at $0.3466. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3832. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1135.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.76 million based on 25,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130 K and income totals -10,520 K. The company made 400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) average volume reaches $90.99K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
August 03, 2022, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) trading session started at the price of $1.12, that was 35.19% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

Shaun Noe -
On August 03, 2022, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) opened at $74.30, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) stock priced at $39.75, up 2.46% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW