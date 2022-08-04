14.73% percent quarterly performance for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is not indicative of the underlying story

August 03, 2022, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) trading session started at the price of $10.90, that was 2.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.22 and dropped to $10.69 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. A 52-week range for HLIT has been $8.25 – $12.22.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 141.40%. With a float of $101.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 911 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.75, operating margin of +3.84, and the pretax margin is +1.75.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmonic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 154,040. In this transaction SVP, Global Sales & Video Svcs of this company sold 15,573 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 100,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP & GM, Cable Access sold 80,000 for $9.96, making the entire transaction worth $797,104. This insider now owns 431,965 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11255.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.34 in the near term. At $11.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.28.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

There are 104,489K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 507,150 K while income totals 13,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 147,440 K while its last quarter net income were -1,530 K.