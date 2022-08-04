4.93% volatility in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 03, 2022, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) opened at $11.89, lower -5.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.32 and dropped to $11.265 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. Price fluctuations for BGFV have ranged from $10.39 to $46.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.10% at the time writing. With a float of $21.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.76, operating margin of +11.65, and the pretax margin is +11.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 43,012. In this transaction Senior VP, Operations of this company sold 3,135 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Senior VP, Operations sold 7,750 for $16.53, making the entire transaction worth $128,108. This insider now owns 13,550 shares in total.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 40.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.54% during the next five years compared to 42.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s (BGFV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.56 in the near term. At $12.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.46.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Key Stats

There are currently 22,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 260.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,162 M according to its annual income of 102,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,980 K and its income totaled 9,100 K.