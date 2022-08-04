6.21% volatility in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $76.19, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.93 and dropped to $73.89 before settling in for the closing price of $76.14. Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has traded in a range of $22.20-$78.17.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -324.40%. With a float of $66.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 612 employees.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 78,115. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,093 shares at a rate of $71.47, taking the stock ownership to the 63,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 386 for $69.12, making the entire transaction worth $26,680. This insider now owns 64,255 shares in total.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -324.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.73% during the next five years compared to -26.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 121.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.25 in the near term. At $78.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.17.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.03 billion has total of 68,634K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 425,210 K in contrast with the sum of -71,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 208,880 K and last quarter income was 42,960 K.