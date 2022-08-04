6.57% volatility in Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.83, soaring 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Within the past 52 weeks, VCSA’s price has moved between $2.38 and $11.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -400.00%. With a float of $80.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.02, operating margin of -14.10, and the pretax margin is -17.30.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,385,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,700 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $6,375. This insider now owns 4,052,889 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.97 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 435,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 889,060 K and income totals -142,030 K. The company made 247,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.