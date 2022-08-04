Search
$787.52K in average volume shows that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is heading in the right direction

Markets

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.97, soaring 13.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.9699 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Within the past 52 weeks, HEPS’s price has moved between $0.59 and $14.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -217.20%. With a float of $112.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 21.82%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -217.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Looking closely at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0430. However, in the short run, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1500. Second resistance stands at $1.2101. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3001. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9099. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8498.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 355.34 million based on 285,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 875,220 K and income totals -81,070 K. The company made 182,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.

