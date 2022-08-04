A look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $17.86, up 2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.15 and dropped to $17.36 before settling in for the closing price of $17.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has traded in a range of $16.24-$48.97.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 330.40%. With a float of $49.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.08 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.36, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 27,255. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $18.17, taking the stock ownership to the 9,849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $39.11, making the entire transaction worth $391,100. This insider now owns 25,874 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.63. The third major resistance level sits at $19.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 892.71 million has total of 50,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,713 M in contrast with the sum of 263,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 812,760 K and last quarter income was -16,470 K.