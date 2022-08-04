A look at Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 03, 2022, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) opened at $40.26, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.13 and dropped to $39.07 before settling in for the closing price of $40.44. Price fluctuations for FUN have ranged from $37.78 to $62.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.80% at the time writing. With a float of $56.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.30, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is -2.13.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.92) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to -17.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Looking closely at Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.25. However, in the short run, Cedar Fair L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.18. Second resistance stands at $42.19. The third major resistance level sits at $43.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.06.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

There are currently 57,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,338 M according to its annual income of -48,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,840 K and its income totaled -88,510 K.