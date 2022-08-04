Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Precipio Inc.’s (PRPO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $1.59, up 4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPO has traded in a range of $0.91-$4.17.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 41.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.30%. With a float of $21.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Precipio Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 505. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 327 shares at a rate of $1.54, taking the stock ownership to the 5,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 258 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $488. This insider now owns 5,286 shares in total.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Precipio Inc.’s (PRPO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52 and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precipio Inc. (PRPO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Precipio Inc.’s (PRPO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4640. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6633 in the near term. At $1.7867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2233.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.20 million has total of 22,709K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,850 K in contrast with the sum of -8,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,450 K and last quarter income was -4,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) average volume reaches $1.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.67, soaring 12.35% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) performance last week, which was 4.96%.

Shaun Noe -
August 03, 2022, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) trading session started at the price of $147.73, that was 1.58% jump from the session before....
Read more

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) with a beta value of 1.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
On August 03, 2022, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) opened at $11.79, higher 3.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW