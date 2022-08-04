A look at Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) stock priced at $17.51, up 0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $17.3225 before settling in for the closing price of $17.45. UMPQ’s price has ranged from $15.77 to $22.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 87,900. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $17.58, taking the stock ownership to the 211,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 7,600 for $17.29, making the entire transaction worth $131,376. This insider now owns 70,718 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 32.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.65 in the near term. At $17.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.09.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.81 billion, the company has a total of 217,046K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,318 M while annual income is 420,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 311,540 K while its latest quarter income was 78,590 K.