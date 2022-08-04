A major move is in the offing as Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) market cap hits 108.47 million

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6867, soaring 10.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.6867 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $1.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.20%. With a float of $128.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 3,476. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,188 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 319,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 43,920 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $28,574. This insider now owns 289,593 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Looking closely at Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8954. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8143. Second resistance stands at $0.8638. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9276. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7010, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6372. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5877.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 108.47 million based on 144,599K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,100 K and income totals -158,170 K. The company made 470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.