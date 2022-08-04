Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock priced at $9.73, up 3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.08 and dropped to $9.72 before settling in for the closing price of $9.52. ADPT’s price has ranged from $5.95 to $40.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.50%. With a float of $139.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 858 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 24,081. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 119,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 825 for $9.53, making the entire transaction worth $7,862. This insider now owns 122,068 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

The latest stats from [Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, ADPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.39 billion, the company has a total of 142,228K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,340 K while annual income is -207,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,620 K while its latest quarter income was -62,740 K.