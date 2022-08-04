Search
admin
admin

agilon health inc. (AGL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,834 M

Top Picks

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $26.48, up 2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.66 and dropped to $25.73 before settling in for the closing price of $25.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has traded in a range of $14.36-$39.10.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -560.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 2,193,620. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 79,768 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 278,211 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 50,000 for $27.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,385,850. This insider now owns 27,132 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at agilon health inc.’s (AGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.83 in the near term. At $27.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.97.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.79 billion has total of 406,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,834 M in contrast with the sum of -406,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 653,450 K and last quarter income was 1,230 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,658 M

-
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.89, soaring 4.04% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) market cap hits 577.30 million

Steve Mayer -
August 03, 2022, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was 8.54% jump from the session before....
Read more

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.98% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On August 03, 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) opened at $132.51, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW