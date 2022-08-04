Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) kicked off at the price of $26.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.00, plunging -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.1994 and dropped to $26.55 before settling in for the closing price of $26.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ACI’s price has moved between $22.08 and $37.99.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $310.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.30 million.

The firm has a total of 290000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 937,650. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 80,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s EVP, Supp Chain&Manufacturing sold 25,242 for $27.38, making the entire transaction worth $691,126. This insider now owns 19,691 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.50. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.84.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.13 billion based on 531,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 71,887 M and income totals 1,620 M. The company made 23,310 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 484,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.