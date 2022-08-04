American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 03, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.6045, that was 59.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $0.6045 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.52 – $7.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.10%. With a float of $4.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.79

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The latest stats from [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was superior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 23.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8296, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8114. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3585. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7170. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2460.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 4,741K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.29 million. As of now, sales total 987 K while income totals -6,099 K. Its latest quarter income was 154 K while its last quarter net income were -2,628 K.