Search
admin
admin

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

August 03, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.6045, that was 59.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $0.6045 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.52 – $7.42.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.10%. With a float of $4.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.79

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The latest stats from [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was superior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 23.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8296, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8114. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3585. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7170. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2460.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 4,741K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.29 million. As of now, sales total 987 K while income totals -6,099 K. Its latest quarter income was 154 K while its last quarter net income were -2,628 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing C3.ai Inc. (AI) to new highs

Sana Meer -
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.87, soaring 6.11% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-23.56% percent quarterly performance for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 03, 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) opened at $8.57, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is -17.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock priced at $15.82, down -4.60% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW