AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $143.04, down -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.63 and dropped to $137.09 before settling in for the closing price of $142.81. Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has traded in a range of $113.68-$167.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 144.40%. With a float of $156.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.93, operating margin of +1.25, and the pretax margin is +1.04.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 1,634,178. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 11,480 shares at a rate of $142.35, taking the stock ownership to the 205,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 11,480 for $141.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,621,206. This insider now owns 205,178 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.93) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.87% during the next five years compared to 3.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.19, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

The latest stats from [AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $147.78. The third major resistance level sits at $150.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.31.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.94 billion has total of 209,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,989 M in contrast with the sum of 1,540 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,719 M and last quarter income was 548,010 K.