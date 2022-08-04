Search
Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 342,920 K

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) stock priced at $6.57, down -4.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.59 and dropped to $6.01 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. AMPY’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $9.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $37.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 33.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 36,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 40,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.36, making the entire transaction worth $50,379. This insider now owns 45,329 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amplify Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

The latest stats from [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.84. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 238.24 million, the company has a total of 38,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 342,920 K while annual income is -32,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 111,430 K while its latest quarter income was -48,610 K.

