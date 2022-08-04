Search
Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,530 K

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $2.98, up 4.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0499 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has traded in a range of $1.98-$50.80.

While this was happening, with a float of $41.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.10 in the near term. At $3.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 764.65 million has total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,440 K in contrast with the sum of -183,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,530 K and last quarter income was -7,130 K.

