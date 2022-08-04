BioNTech SE (BNTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 22,451 M

On August 03, 2022, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) opened at $168.74, higher 7.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $179.00 and dropped to $168.74 before settling in for the closing price of $165.77. Price fluctuations for BNTX have ranged from $117.08 to $457.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.70% at the time writing. With a float of $215.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.12 million.

In an organization with 3082 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.49, operating margin of +92.93, and the pretax margin is +79.29.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 62.87%, while institutional ownership is 15.00%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $14.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $9.32) by $5.05. This company achieved a net margin of +54.24 while generating a return on equity of 160.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 52.15, a number that is poised to hit 7.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.52.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $192.31. However, in the short run, BioNTech SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $181.91. Second resistance stands at $185.58. The third major resistance level sits at $192.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $161.39.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 243,019K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,451 M according to its annual income of 12,177 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,154 M and its income totaled 4,151 M.