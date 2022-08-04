Search
Shaun Noe
Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.74%

Company News

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2463, soaring 11.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CLXT’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.43.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 130.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.10%. With a float of $26.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.89, operating margin of -102.09, and the pretax margin is -112.36.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Calyxt Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 21,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 129,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $39,776. This insider now owns 60,000 shares in total.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -112.36 while generating a return on equity of -114.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT)

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Calyxt Inc.’s (CLXT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3815. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2651 in the near term. At $0.2725, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2451, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2325. The third support level lies at $0.2251 if the price breaches the second support level.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.30 million based on 42,768K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,990 K and income totals -29,200 K. The company made 30 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.

