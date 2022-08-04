Search
Camden Property Trust (CPT) last year’s performance of -8.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

August 03, 2022, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) trading session started at the price of $137.24, that was -0.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.40 and dropped to $135.995 before settling in for the closing price of $137.07. A 52-week range for CPT has been $125.17 – $180.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 138.20%. With a float of $105.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camden Property Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 145,474. In this transaction Director of this company sold 883 shares at a rate of $164.75, taking the stock ownership to the 9,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 2,617 for $176.87, making the entire transaction worth $462,856. This insider now owns 25,225 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camden Property Trust (CPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Looking closely at Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.95. However, in the short run, Camden Property Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.80. Second resistance stands at $139.30. The third major resistance level sits at $140.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $132.99.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

There are 106,521K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.97 billion. As of now, sales total 1,144 M while income totals 303,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,720 K while its last quarter net income were 497,320 K.

