Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Cardlytics Inc.'s (CDLX) hike of 23.20% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On August 03, 2022, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) opened at $13.99, higher 6.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.75 and dropped to $13.61 before settling in for the closing price of $15.07. Price fluctuations for CDLX have ranged from $11.95 to $126.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.00% at the time writing. With a float of $33.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 698 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.93, operating margin of -36.26, and the pretax margin is -51.07.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 13,910. In this transaction Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 52,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Legal & Privacy Officer sold 1,000 for $25.05, making the entire transaction worth $25,050. This insider now owns 45,317 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -48.13 while generating a return on equity of -30.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to -0.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

The latest stats from [Cardlytics Inc., CDLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.62. The third major resistance level sits at $20.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. The third support level lies at $11.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are currently 34,115K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 519.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 267,120 K according to its annual income of -128,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,930 K and its income totaled 33,040 K.

