Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) average volume reaches $90.99K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

August 03, 2022, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) trading session started at the price of $1.12, that was 35.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. A 52-week range for CNXA has been $0.77 – $34.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -86.20%. With a float of $7.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.87 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 39.79%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 8,219. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 23,200 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $21,434. This insider now owns 1,352,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., CNXA], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2367.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are 12,663K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.34 million. As of now, sales total 10,804 K while income totals -18,595 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,202 K while its last quarter net income were -2,370 K.