Coursera Inc. (COUR) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 03, 2022, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) trading session started at the price of $13.71, that was 0.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.47 before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. A 52-week range for COUR has been $10.71 – $43.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -149.30%. With a float of $132.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.03 million.

The firm has a total of 1138 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.07, operating margin of -34.45, and the pretax margin is -34.46.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coursera Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 19, was worth 661,024. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $16.53, taking the stock ownership to the 7,410,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s insider sold 34,100 for $15.78, making the entire transaction worth $537,951. This insider now owns 257,033 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.97 while generating a return on equity of -29.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coursera Inc. (COUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4603.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coursera Inc., COUR], we can find that recorded value of 2.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.94.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

There are 144,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.30 billion. As of now, sales total 415,290 K while income totals -145,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 124,750 K while its last quarter net income were -49,330 K.