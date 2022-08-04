CubeSmart (CUBE) volume exceeds 1.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 03, 2022, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) opened at $45.61, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.54 and dropped to $45.47 before settling in for the closing price of $44.86. Price fluctuations for CUBE have ranged from $38.67 to $57.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.30% at the time writing. With a float of $223.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2892 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +35.33, and the pretax margin is +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 100.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 20, was worth 289,699. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 5,623 shares at a rate of $51.52, taking the stock ownership to the 465,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s CFO sold 16,030 for $51.03, making the entire transaction worth $818,016. This insider now owns 227,568 shares in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.22 in the near term. At $46.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

There are currently 224,438K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 822,560 K according to its annual income of 223,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 238,570 K and its income totaled 38,160 K.