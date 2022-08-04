CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) posted a 21.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.53, soaring 12.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.0902 and dropped to $3.4994 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CBAY’s price has moved between $1.67 and $4.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Looking closely at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 92.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.16. Second resistance stands at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.98.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 338.68 million based on 84,678K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -90,000 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,769 K in sales during its previous quarter.