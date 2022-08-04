DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) last year’s performance of -25.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $43.88, soaring 5.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.98 and dropped to $43.22 before settling in for the closing price of $42.83. Within the past 52 weeks, DOCN’s price has moved between $30.05 and $133.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.40%. With a float of $74.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.98 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 671,044. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 16,610 shares at a rate of $40.40, taking the stock ownership to the 102,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s General Counsel sold 25,893 for $49.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,284,293. This insider now owns 282,048 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.58. The third major resistance level sits at $49.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.90.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.43 billion based on 106,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 428,560 K and income totals -19,500 K. The company made 127,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.