Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is 11.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $0.48, up 15.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has traded in a range of $0.40-$1.89.

While this was happening, with a float of $3.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -518.91, and the pretax margin is -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 49.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.42%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) raw stochastic average was set at 39.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5008, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7932. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6690 in the near term. At $0.7780, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8760. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4620, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3640. The third support level lies at $0.2550 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.69 million has total of 20,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are -360 K in contrast with the sum of -15,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,378 K and last quarter income was -6,775 K.

