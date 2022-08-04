Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.81 million

On August 03, 2022, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $6.80, higher 0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.84 and dropped to $6.49 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.32 to $11.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $153.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.26 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 36.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 57,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 405,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $67,877. This insider now owns 284,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 329.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 2.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 32.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.03. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.18.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 156,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,180 K according to its annual income of 1,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,940 K and its income totaled -14,730 K.