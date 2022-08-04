Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.68% last month.

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock priced at $1.48, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. EPZM’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $6.67 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 36.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.60%. With a float of $125.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

In an organization with 250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.03, operating margin of -630.54, and the pretax margin is -670.91.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Epizyme Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,467. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,741 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 94,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 222 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $333. This insider now owns 28,632 shares in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -670.96 while generating a return on equity of -305.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Epizyme Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Epizyme Inc.’s (EPZM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0834, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8864. However, in the short run, Epizyme Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4933. Second resistance stands at $1.4967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. The third support level lies at $1.4733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 252.50 million, the company has a total of 168,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,430 K while annual income is -251,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,700 K while its latest quarter income was -55,510 K.