Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) 20 Days SMA touches 5.32%: The odds favor the bear

August 03, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) trading session started at the price of $282.34, that was -6.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.62 and dropped to $245.0101 before settling in for the closing price of $266.65. A 52-week range for GNRC has been $197.94 – $524.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.50%. With a float of $62.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8955 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Generac Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,324,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $264.96, taking the stock ownership to the 610,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $213.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,069,050. This insider now owns 615,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.94) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Looking closely at Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.17.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $238.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $306.14. However, in the short run, Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $272.74. Second resistance stands at $296.48. The third major resistance level sits at $310.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $235.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $197.52.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are 63,830K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.52 billion. As of now, sales total 3,737 M while income totals 533,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,136 M while its last quarter net income were 101,910 K.