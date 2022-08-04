Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -22.57%

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) stock priced at $10.08, down -1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0995 and dropped to $9.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.99. GLDD’s price has ranged from $9.96 to $16.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.70%. With a float of $64.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.85 million.

In an organization with 413 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.20, operating margin of +12.64, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 249,938. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 17,700 shares at a rate of $14.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP, Gov’t Relations & Bus Dev sold 1,119 for $14.06, making the entire transaction worth $15,734. This insider now owns 28,685 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.81 while generating a return on equity of 13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 142.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. However, in the short run, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.10. Second resistance stands at $10.40. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. The third support level lies at $8.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 635.00 million, the company has a total of 66,065K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 726,150 K while annual income is 49,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 194,350 K while its latest quarter income was 11,060 K.