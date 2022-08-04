Search
Shaun Noe

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.70% last month.

Company News

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.223, soaring 13.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.285 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, HAPP’s price has moved between $0.13 and $1.33.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.40%. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 179 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.43, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Happiness Development Group Limited is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.10 while generating a return on equity of 0.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46

Technical Analysis of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Happiness Development Group Limited’s (HAPP) raw stochastic average was set at 49.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2085, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4232. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2833 in the near term. At $0.3167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1867. The third support level lies at $0.1533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.43 million based on 31,953K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 71,480 K and income totals 790 K.

