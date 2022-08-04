Search
Steve Mayer
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is expecting 33.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $4.28, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has traded in a range of $2.69-$10.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -119.00%. With a float of $109.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.59 million.

The firm has a total of 200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1473.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.60. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 736.75 million has total of 173,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 200 K in contrast with the sum of -96,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340 K and last quarter income was -27,110 K.

