Investors finally get a glimpse of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) volume hitting the figure of 1.25 million.

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) stock priced at $241.23, up 1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $245.57 and dropped to $240.055 before settling in for the closing price of $240.62. ADP’s price has ranged from $192.26 to $248.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.80%. With a float of $415.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.10 million.

In an organization with 56000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 119,433. In this transaction Corp VP of this company sold 567 shares at a rate of $210.64, taking the stock ownership to the 4,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Corp. VP sold 312 for $214.07, making the entire transaction worth $66,789. This insider now owns 1,663 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.39.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $220.97. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $246.58. Second resistance stands at $248.83. The third major resistance level sits at $252.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $237.80. The third support level lies at $235.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.68 billion, the company has a total of 417,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,498 M while annual income is 2,949 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,128 M while its latest quarter income was 625,400 K.