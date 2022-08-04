Investors finally get a glimpse of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) volume hitting the figure of 3.01 million.

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) stock priced at $11.35, up 1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.60 and dropped to $11.30 before settling in for the closing price of $11.31. OWL’s price has ranged from $9.52 to $17.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -386.40%. With a float of $398.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 350 workers is very important to gauge.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.33%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,362,976. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 120,298 shares at a rate of $11.33, taking the stock ownership to the 48,146,545 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 135,400 for $11.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,550,330. This insider now owns 48,266,843 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

The latest stats from [Blue Owl Capital Inc., OWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.79 million was superior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.07.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.32 billion, the company has a total of 1,396,961K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 823,880 K while annual income is -376,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 275,980 K while its latest quarter income was -11,820 K.