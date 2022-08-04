Investors finally get a glimpse of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) volume hitting the figure of 1.89 million.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $8.88, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.07 and dropped to $8.765 before settling in for the closing price of $8.96. Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has traded in a range of $5.16-$9.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.60%. With a float of $535.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

The latest stats from [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was inferior to 2.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.24. The third major resistance level sits at $9.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.63. The third support level lies at $8.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.06 billion has total of 1,568,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,970 M in contrast with the sum of 1,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,757 M and last quarter income was 519,910 K.