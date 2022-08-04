Investors finally get a glimpse of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) volume hitting the figure of 1.97 million.

August 03, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) trading session started at the price of $69.59, that was 9.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.45 and dropped to $69.59 before settling in for the closing price of $68.57. A 52-week range for COUP has been $50.54 – $270.79.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 40.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.50%. With a float of $75.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupa Software Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 16,842. In this transaction EVP Global Sales of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $58.08, taking the stock ownership to the 7,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s EVP Global Sales sold 2,174 for $55.11, making the entire transaction worth $119,799. This insider now owns 8,199 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.80% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.55.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.01 in the near term. At $80.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.94. The third support level lies at $64.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

There are 75,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.69 billion. As of now, sales total 725,290 K while income totals -379,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 196,370 K while its last quarter net income were -81,470 K.