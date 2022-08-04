Investors finally get a glimpse of FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) volume hitting the figure of 4.24 million.

On August 03, 2022, FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) opened at $10.05, lower -2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.08 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $10.29. Price fluctuations for FST have ranged from $10.01 to $13.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -151.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.00 million.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 20,042,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,997,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,300 for $12.03, making the entire transaction worth $15,634. This insider now owns 3,997,954 shares in total.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -27.86.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -151.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95

Technical Analysis of FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST)

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, FAST Acquisition Corp.’s (FST) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.08 in the near term. At $10.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. The third support level lies at $9.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) Key Stats

There are currently 25,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 278.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -40,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 43,544 K.