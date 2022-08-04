Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) volume hitting the figure of 47.55 million.

Company News

August 03, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) trading session started at the price of $0.3635, that was 38.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.2257 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. A 52-week range for KTRA has been $0.14 – $1.65.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -83.30%. With a float of $44.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.13 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.98 million. That was better than the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4312. However, in the short run, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3548. Second resistance stands at $0.4645. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5291. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1805, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1159. The third support level lies at $0.0062 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are 65,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.07 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -38,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,356 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.51, soaring 5.78% from the previous trading...
Read more

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) volume exceeds 1.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On August 03, 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) opened at $276.01, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) volume exceeds 1.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) stock priced at $46.76, up 0.71% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW