Investors finally get a glimpse of On Holding AG (ONON) volume hitting the figure of 2.47 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $21.84, up 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.79 and dropped to $21.795 before settling in for the closing price of $21.69. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $16.16-$55.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -555.80%. With a float of $172.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.39 million.

In an organization with 1158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 48.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.25. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.90. Second resistance stands at $23.34. The third major resistance level sits at $23.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.35. The third support level lies at $20.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.18 billion has total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 792,780 K in contrast with the sum of -186,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 255,220 K and last quarter income was 15,530 K.

