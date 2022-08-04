Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) volume hitting the figure of 2.4 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) stock priced at $0.50, up 6.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. SMFL’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $3.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -156.30%. With a float of $19.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.16, operating margin of -58.09, and the pretax margin is -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 888 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 249,112 shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Smart for Life Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6033 in the near term. At $0.7066, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3666. The third support level lies at $0.2633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.10 million, the company has a total of 31,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,023 K while annual income is -7,766 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,455 K while its latest quarter income was -16,574 K.

