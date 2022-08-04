Investors must take note of Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) performance last week, which was 7.52%.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $451.47, soaring 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $466.88 and dropped to $450.21 before settling in for the closing price of $446.97. Within the past 52 weeks, INTU’s price has moved between $339.36 and $716.86.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.20%. With a float of $274.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.01, operating margin of +26.27, and the pretax margin is +26.53.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intuit Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 698,753. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,790 shares at a rate of $390.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s EVP, People and Places sold 10,000 for $392.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,923,883. This insider now owns 28,717 shares in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +21.41 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.24% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.68.

During the past 100 days, Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) raw stochastic average was set at 75.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $403.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $503.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $471.68 in the near term. At $477.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $488.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $455.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $444.28. The third support level lies at $438.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 124.75 billion based on 282,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,633 M and income totals 2,062 M. The company made 5,632 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,794 M in sales during its previous quarter.